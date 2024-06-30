Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 614,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

