Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 614,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
