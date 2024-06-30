1/4 Kopek 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

