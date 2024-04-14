1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (20) AU (13) XF (8) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (7) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) PF66 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (2) BN (12) Service NGC (8) ННР (5) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (5)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (2)

New York Sale (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (8)

RedSquare (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Знак (1)