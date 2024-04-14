Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1881 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search