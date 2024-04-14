Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search