1/2 Kopek 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1)