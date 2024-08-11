Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1870 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF64
Selling price
18013 $
Price in auction currency 1600000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10097 $
Price in auction currency 825000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

