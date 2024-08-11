Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1870 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1870 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF64
Selling price
18013 $
Price in auction currency 1600000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
10097 $
Price in auction currency 825000 RUB
