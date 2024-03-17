Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 145,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

