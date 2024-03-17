Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 145,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
