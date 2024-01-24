Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1017 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14132 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 6, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1867 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
