1/2 Kopek 1867 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1017 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14132 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
