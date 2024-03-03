1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

