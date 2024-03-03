Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 365,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
2805 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
12
