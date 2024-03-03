Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 365,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 670 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
2805 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1872 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 25, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 25, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

