Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 510,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 215. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1870 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search