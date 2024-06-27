1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 215. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) BN (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)