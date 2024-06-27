Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 510,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 215. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
