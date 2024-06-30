Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 592,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
