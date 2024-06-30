Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 592,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

