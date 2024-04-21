1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2023.

