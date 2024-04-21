Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,190,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (14)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search