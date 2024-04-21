Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,190,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
