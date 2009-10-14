Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1867 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1867 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1867 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7647 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 ЕМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
8932 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1867 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search