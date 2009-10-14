1/2 Kopek 1867 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7647 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

