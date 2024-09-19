Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search