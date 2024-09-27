Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search