Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

