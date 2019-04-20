Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) PL (1)