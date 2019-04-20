Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1803 with mark СПБ AИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

