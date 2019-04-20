Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1803 СПБ AИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1803 with mark СПБ AИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
