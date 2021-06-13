Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1802 with mark СПБ AИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
2455 $
Price in auction currency 177000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
3603 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
