Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1802 with mark СПБ AИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (8) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) PL (6) Service RNGA (3)