Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1802 with mark СПБ AИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
2455 $
Price in auction currency 177000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
3603 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

