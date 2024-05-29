Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 66,536

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2009.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 412 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
695 $
Price in auction currency 638 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - March 9, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 9, 2020
Condition VF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF40
Russia Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF20
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

