Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1810 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 66,536
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2009.
