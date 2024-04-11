Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
24625 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

