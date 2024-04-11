Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 216 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
24625 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
