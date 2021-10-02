Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2887 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.

Сondition VF (2) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF20 (1)