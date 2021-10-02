Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1809 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2887 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 15, 2019.
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
