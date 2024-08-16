Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

