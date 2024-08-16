Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
420032 $
Price in auction currency 390000 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
1094978 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

