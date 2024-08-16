Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1808 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1808 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,000,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
420032 $
Price in auction currency 390000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
1094978 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 CHF
