Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 168,802

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 350 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - April 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
3100 $
Price in auction currency 3100 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required

