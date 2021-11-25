Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (3) VF (6) No grade (10) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (3)