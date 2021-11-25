Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 168,802
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 420 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 350 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
3100 $
Price in auction currency 3100 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
