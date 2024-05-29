Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

