Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 168,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
