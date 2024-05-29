Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 168,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1613 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 336 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polupoltinnik 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1804 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Polupoltinnik Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search