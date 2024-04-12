Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 324,015

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1802 with mark СПБ AИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2359 $
Price in auction currency 2199 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
