Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1802 with mark СПБ AИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

