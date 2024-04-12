Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1802 СПБ AИ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 324,015
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1802 with mark СПБ AИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (27)
- AURORA (4)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (6)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (11)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2359 $
Price in auction currency 2199 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search