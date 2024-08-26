Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
