Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1)