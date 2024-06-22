Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 3,400,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
34694 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

