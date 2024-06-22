Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 3,400,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
34694 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
