Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike. Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6218 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

