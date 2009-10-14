Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6218 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition XF (1)