Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 462 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1)