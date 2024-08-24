Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike. Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Restrike. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 767 sold at the Superior Galleries auction for USD 440. Bidding took place February 10, 1991.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Superior Galleries (1)
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1815 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1815 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search