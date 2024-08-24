Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Restrike. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 767 sold at the Superior Galleries auction for USD 440. Bidding took place February 10, 1991.

Сondition UNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)