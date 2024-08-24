Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike. Narrow crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Restrike. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 767 sold at the Superior Galleries auction for USD 440. Bidding took place February 10, 1991.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Superior Galleries (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1815 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search