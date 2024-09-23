Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike. Narrow crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
