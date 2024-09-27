Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
48186 $
Price in auction currency 44000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1810 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

