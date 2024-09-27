Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
36000 $
Price in auction currency 36000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
48186 $
Price in auction currency 44000 CHF
