Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1803 with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) PL (2) Service NGC (1)