Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1803 with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Heritage (1)
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search