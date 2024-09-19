Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1803 with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

