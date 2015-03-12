Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)