Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 138 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
4232 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

