Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 152,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 19, 2016
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1825 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search