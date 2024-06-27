Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 152,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF64
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
