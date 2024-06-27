Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 152,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2420 RUB
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 9180 RUB
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

