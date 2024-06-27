Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS60 (2) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)