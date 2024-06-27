Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 152,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2420 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 9180 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
