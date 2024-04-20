Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,750. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (16) VF (17) F (3) VG (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) VF35 (5) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (6)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Künker (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (5)

RedSquare (1)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (1)

UBS (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)