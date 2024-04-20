Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 320,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,750. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6907 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1824 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
