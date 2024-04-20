Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 320,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,750. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6907 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1824 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1824 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search