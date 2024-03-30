Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 320,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 78 EUR
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - April 10, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1824 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

