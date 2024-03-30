Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 320,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (3)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF64
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1824 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
