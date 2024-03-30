Poltina 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (4) XF (4) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) PF64 (1)