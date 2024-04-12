Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 580,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6243 $
Price in auction currency 580000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1823 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

