Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 580,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Сondition AU (3) XF (3) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF20 (1)