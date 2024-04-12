Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 580,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6243 $
Price in auction currency 580000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1823 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
