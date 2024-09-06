Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle of the sample 1823-1826. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle of the sample 1823-1826. Narrow crown
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Eagle of the sample 1823-1826. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
