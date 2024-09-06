Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle of the sample 1823-1826. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Eagle of the sample 1823-1826. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1)