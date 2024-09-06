Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle of the sample 1823-1826. Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle of the sample 1823-1826. Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle of the sample 1823-1826 Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle of the sample 1823-1826 Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Eagle of the sample 1823-1826. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1822 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
