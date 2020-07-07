Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,400. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
4019 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
