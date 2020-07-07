Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,400. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 5250 RUB
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - June 12, 2015
Seller Empire
Date June 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
4019 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

