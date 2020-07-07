Poltina 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,400. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) DETAILS (2)