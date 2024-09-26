Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1819 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,430,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
