Poltina 1819 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)