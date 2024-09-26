Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1819 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse Poltina 1819 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1819 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,430,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1819 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1819 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

