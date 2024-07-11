Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

