Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3900 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
