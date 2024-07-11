Poltina 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (24) AU (52) XF (81) VF (83) F (23) VG (1) G (5) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (7) AU58 (4) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) AU50 (10) XF45 (13) XF40 (6) VF35 (10) VF30 (1) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) F15 (3) G4 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (16) RNGA (1) ННР (4) PCGS (2)

