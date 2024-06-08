Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,820,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1817
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (236) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
