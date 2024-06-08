Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (53) XF (52) VF (52) F (18) VG (2) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (9) MS62 (9) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (5) AU53 (7) AU50 (4) XF45 (9) XF40 (5) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) F15 (5) F12 (3) VG8 (1) DETAILS (6) Service RNGA (5) ННР (8) NGC (18) PCGS (2)

