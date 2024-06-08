Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,820,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1817 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (37)
  • AURORA (23)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Katz (14)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • Rare Coins (29)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (9)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1817 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1817 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

