Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 11,823. Bidding took place March 17, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1)