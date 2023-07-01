Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 270,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 11,823. Bidding took place March 17, 2020.
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 11823 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
