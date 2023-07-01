Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 270,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 314 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 11,823. Bidding took place March 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 11823 RUB
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

