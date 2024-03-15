Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,700,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,750. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (14)
- AURORA (11)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (11)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (24)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (9)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (9)
- SINCONA (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1815 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search