Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,700,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,750. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
704 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1815 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

