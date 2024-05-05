Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (100) AU (27) XF (43) VF (21) F (9) VG (1) G (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (27) MS63 (38) MS62 (9) MS61 (6) MS60 (3) AU58 (8) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (6) XF40 (7) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (29) RNGA (21) PCGS (4) ННР (23)

