Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 662,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4213 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
1836 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
