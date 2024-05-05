Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 662,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4213 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4213 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
1836 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

