Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 580,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition G6 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
