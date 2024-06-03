Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 580,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (18)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Empire (18)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • RND (11)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition G6 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

