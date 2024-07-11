Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (31) XF (17) VF (23) F (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) VF20 (3) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (14)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (7)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Imperial Coin (13)

Katz (6)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (8)

RedSquare (1)

RND (5)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (2)

Знак (1)