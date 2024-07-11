Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 448,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 8250 RUB
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1812 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

