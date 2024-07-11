Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 448,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 906 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 8250 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
