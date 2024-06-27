Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 90,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 6,500. Bidding took place December 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search