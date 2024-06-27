Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 6,500. Bidding took place December 10, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia Poltina 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

