Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 78,759

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1294 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - February 5, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1810 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

