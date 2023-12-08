Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 78,759
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1294 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1810 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
