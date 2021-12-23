Poltina 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

