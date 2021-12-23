Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1809 СПБ МК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1809 СПБ МК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 30,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 77000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1809 СПБ МК at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

