Poltina 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 30,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 77000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
