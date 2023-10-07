Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (4) VF (7) F (1) VG (2) G (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) Service ННР (1)