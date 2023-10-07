Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 315,102

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1584 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

