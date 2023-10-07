Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 315,102
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1584 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition G
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
